Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Booking (BKNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG):

2/26/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Booking had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $3,850.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

2/16/2024 – Booking had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Edward Jones.

2/5/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Booking had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $3,850.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.0 %

BKNG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,500.53. The company had a trading volume of 88,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,077. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,383.18 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,565.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,283.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Booking

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

