Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Savaria in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIS. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.21.

Savaria Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$16.01 on Monday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

