Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $154.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 726.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.