Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RBCAA opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $960.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 88.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

