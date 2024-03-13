RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 47.3% in February

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the February 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of RenovoRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RenovoRx by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenovoRx by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

RenovoRx Price Performance

RNXT stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

