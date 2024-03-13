Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.79% of Regions Financial worth $925,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

