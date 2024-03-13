ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $199.74 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.00 or 0.00131768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008153 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001376 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

