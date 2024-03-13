Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,850,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,370 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.53% of Realty Income worth $192,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after acquiring an additional 407,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,527,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

