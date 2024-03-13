Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

LON RECI opened at GBX 124 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £284.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,377.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. Real Estate Credit Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 109.50 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.50 ($1.79). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.96.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Credit Investments

In related news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,502.88). In other news, insider Bob Cowdell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,502.88). Also, insider Colleen McHugh bought 8,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,607.30). 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.