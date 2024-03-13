Raymond James Comments on Linamar Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linamar in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Get Linamar alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$93.00 to C$91.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.50.

Linamar Stock Performance

LNR opened at C$70.36 on Monday. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$56.78 and a twelve month high of C$78.89. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$65.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$139,881.96. Company insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.