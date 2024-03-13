Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down to $12.65

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.20. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 971 shares.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2416 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

