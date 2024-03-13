Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down to $12.65

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.20. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 971 shares.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2416 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
