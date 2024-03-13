Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HYLS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 14,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,293. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.