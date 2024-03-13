Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.65. 43,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,689. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.