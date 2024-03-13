Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 575 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. 195,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

