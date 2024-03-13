Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.77. 66,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

