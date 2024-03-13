Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,339,795 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

