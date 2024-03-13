Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.34. 89,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,198. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $207.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,290 shares of company stock worth $7,142,580. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

