Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 109.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after purchasing an additional 514,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.63 on Wednesday, hitting $656.01. 60,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.95 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $637.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

