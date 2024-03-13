Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 218 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 in the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.94. 30,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,205. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

