Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,579 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of Global Net Lease stock remained flat at $7.65 on Wednesday. 135,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.51%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.