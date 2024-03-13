Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,220. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $266.94.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

