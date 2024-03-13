Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.23 and a fifty-two week high of $419.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

