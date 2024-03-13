Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ESAB by 148,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after buying an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 20.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ESAB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ESAB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.70. 12,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,383. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.