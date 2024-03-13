Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.14)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $680-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.40 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.120 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,245 shares of company stock worth $335,185. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

