R1 RCM Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for R1 RCM in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

R1 RCM Price Performance

NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.04 on Monday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $42,539,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in R1 RCM by 549.7% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,233,000 after buying an additional 3,954,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after buying an additional 3,530,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

