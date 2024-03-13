Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.16. 294,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,653. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

