Quantum Price Up 0% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.61 and $808.92 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00025021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,623.44 or 1.00042333 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00185427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000002 USD and is up 100.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $911.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”



