QNB Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

QNB Stock Performance

Shares of QNBC stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.49. QNB has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

