Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the construction company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $102.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

