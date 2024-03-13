Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

