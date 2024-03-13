Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Increased by Northland Capmk

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYO. Benchmark started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.49 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,996.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,780.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,268 shares of company stock worth $535,541. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after buying an additional 831,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

