Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.78) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $413.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.15.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.