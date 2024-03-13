Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Elevation Oncology, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of ELEV opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 21.22, a quick ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

