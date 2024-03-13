Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $28.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.05. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,683. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,264,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

