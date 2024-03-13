Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sonoco Products Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $40,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

