Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.03. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

