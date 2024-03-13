PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

PWR Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

Get PWR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kees Weel sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.00 ($7.95), for a total value of A$24,000,000.00 ($15,894,039.74). Company insiders own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

PWR Company Profile

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PWR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.