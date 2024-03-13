Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 2.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.95 and last traded at $51.00. 294,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,403,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.90, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,587,116 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

