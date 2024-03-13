PulteGroup, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $12.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

PHM stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 34,482.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 518.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 285,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

