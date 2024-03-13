PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.30

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 188384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

PubMatic Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $71,463.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $71,463.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $89,415.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,153 shares of company stock worth $3,312,918. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

