Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,234,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,565 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,115,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.96.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

