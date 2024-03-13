Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.581 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

