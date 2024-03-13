Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 800 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

