Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 787,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,595,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,547,000 after buying an additional 2,798,867 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after buying an additional 3,107,329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE PAAS opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

