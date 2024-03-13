Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

