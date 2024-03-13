Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.49 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

