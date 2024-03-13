Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day moving average of $247.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

