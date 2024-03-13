Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

