Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,571,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $74,595,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Shares of ADP opened at $244.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

