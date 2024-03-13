Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.44. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

